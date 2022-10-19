The choice as clear now as it was then

Contributed photo

As I sit down to write this endorsement letter I reflect back to two years ago and the criteria I used to evaluate what was a clear choice than and what continues to be the clear choice now. The issues remain the same now as they were than…keeping zoning local, supporting our local schools, maintaining fiscal responsibility and supporting our law enforcement. The concerns I had with one candidate have played out exactly as I believed they would. Legislation passed in Hartford over the past two years have placed more control over our zoning to Hartford, removed special education funding from Ridgefield’s 2022 budget by $228,939 with projected losses to exceed $300,000 in 2023, increased taxes through additional fees and unfunded mandates passed down to towns and made us less safe through legislation friendly to the criminals. In every case, our current Representative voted in support of this legislation.

Meanwhile, here in Ridgefield, we have a candidate who has fought for our local interests. Bob Hebert has spent the better part of the past two decades volunteering his time and talent to Ridgefield…most recently as a Selectman for the past 7 years. He has fought to keep our zoning local by challenging an Affordable Housing Plan based on the legislation supporting Hartford and special interests and not Ridgefield. He organized a group of volunteers creating a fund raising money in support of local restaurants and businesses struggling to remain solvent during the challenges of the COVID pandemic. He ensures fiscal responsibility by thoughtfully reviewing the budgets, specifically going line by line through the BOE budget with BOE members to ensure he understands how town funds are being utilized.