Opinion

The challenges of going virtual

If you are like me, social distancing has you dealing with a whole new set of challenges in your life. Working from home has taken on a whole new meaning as employers have asked nonessential employees to avoid coming into the office for the foreseeable future. Distance learning has our children now vying for the same quiet spaces you may need to use for work-related conference calls. Home Wi-Fi networks are being challenged as Zoom and other webcast services have become your children’s next favorite website to Tik Tok or YouTube. Adults clamoring for other adult interaction have reverted to virtual happy hours and birthday celebrations. Even my children’s dance and guitar lessons have gone virtual.

Locally, social distancing and restrictions on the numbers of individuals meeting in one place have forced our town boards to do things they have never done before. The most recent Board of Ed meeting utilized Zoom and had over 100 participants. Other town boards will be doing the same as we progress through the budget process. This will increase the opportunities for town residents who may not be able to be physically present, to attend meetings and stay informed on what is going on within our town government.

On March 26, the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee virtually met via Zoom to elect its officers for the 2020-2022 term, to appoint 16 alternate members and elect delegates for the upcoming U.S. Congressional, State Senate and State House Conventions currently planned for May. Congratulations to our newly elected executive board. As newly elected chair, I look forward to working with the new executive board and other newly elected full and alternate members over the next two years. The new committee has many new members joining those returning from the last term and even some returning after short hiatus from the committee. There is a lot of new energy and enthusiasm in this group so please keep an eye out for what the new Republican Town Committee will bring to our community.

At this time, I would be remiss if I did not thank the outgoing executive board who I had the pleasure of working with over the past two years. Hope Wise has stepped down as chair and her knowledge and experience as a long-standing member of the RTC and town registrar will be greatly missed. Additionally, Bob Cascella — treasurer; John Collins — vice chair, and Mike Harmon — reporting secretary, are all stepping down from their posts. John and Mike will continue on as full members of the committee so I look forward to continue to work with for this term.

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee normally meets the third Thursday of each month at 7:30. Additionally, you can follow us on Facebook @ridgefieldctgop or visit us on our website at ridgefieldctgop.org.