The big lie

Dear Editor:

I asked a Republican candidate for the state senate if she believed Joe Biden's election was legitimate. She replied that she never said Biden's election was illegitimate. Evasive? Perhaps. I put the same question to a Republican retired from municipal office. He was adamant that Biden's election was legal but offered the view that there was no collusion between Donald Trump and Russia in the election of 2016.. But, there was collusion between candidate Donald Trump and Russia in 2016. In July, 2016, candidate Trump publicly asked Russia to release hacked emails of Hillary Clinton. Shotly, the emails were published in Wikiliks. To me, that is collusion.