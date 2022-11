To the Editor:

I am disappointed that The National Basketball Association did not suspend Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an anti-Semitic film. We cannot condone anti-Semitic behavior. Kyrie should offer a complete, unqualified apology.



According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents in Connecticut rose by 42% from 2020 to 2021. It sends the wrong message to our society and children, especially Jewish children, that an employee can make anti-Semitic comments, offer a non-apology, and go to work the next day. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



The NBA gives Kyrie a platform to nearly a billion fans globally and should send a stronger message to condemn anti-Semitism.



Indra Sen

Ridgefield Resident and Volunteer Firefighter

New Street