As Ridgefield’s representative in Hartford, Aimee Berger-Gervalo has advocated policies that directly benefit Ridgefielders’ pocketbooks. She supported legislation to reduce taxes for Connecticut residents, including an expansion of the property tax credit, the elimination of income taxes on pension and annuity income for low- and moderate-income seniors, and an income tax rebate for families with children. Collectively, these and similar programs have reduced taxes in Connecticut by $650 million, the largest tax cut in state history. Representative Berger-Gervalo has also helped direct significant amounts of state funds back to the town in the form of development grants to the Boys and Girls Club, the Ridgefield Playhouse, and Ridgefield School playgrounds. Aimee has maintained a strong focus on delivering for the people of Ridgefield. I encourage you to join me in supporting the re-election of Aimee Berger-Gervalo on November 8th.

Michael Rettger