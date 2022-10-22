Supports Toni Boucher

Contributed photo

I am writing to urge support for Toni Boucher for State Senate. I followed the epic 2017 budget battle very closely. The senate was tied 18(D) - 18(R) at that time. It was Toni Boucher and her Senate GOP colleagues, along with three moderate Democrats, that fought for the volatility cap, bonding cap, spending cap. These spending controls, along with the flood of federal dollars, the Bull Market, and inflation fueled sales tax receipts have filled the Rainy Day Fund and created the budget surplus. Despite Lamont basing his re-election campaign on this accomplishment, he wasn’t there – Toni was. Just proving again that balanced government is far superior to one party rule.



The return of budget deficits are certain with a recession looming just around the corner. That is why it’s essential we send Toni to Hartford to fight the inevitable reprisal of past tax proposals by the Democrats. Just to refresh your memory these included: an income tax hike, capital gains tax hike, statewide property tax, statewide car tax, highway tolls, TCI gas tax, grocery & medication tax, school regionalization (which is essentially a suburban property tax grab), pushing teacher pension costs onto towns, and even a segregation tax. But, holding the line on destructive new taxes is not enough. Tough, practical, and common sense leadership is needed to turn the tide on Connecticut’s poor business climate, high tax burden, lagging job creation, unreformed and underfunded pensions, and high electricity rates.

Please give your support to Toni Boucher.