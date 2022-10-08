Supports Connecticut state Representative candidate Bob Hebert

Contributed photo

In late December 2020, fresh off a defeat in a close election for Ridgefield’s state Rep, citizen Bob Hebert had a realization. Small businesses in Ridgefield, and especially restaurants were being decimated by the COVID pandemic and the regulations enacted in its wake. In short order, Bob assembled a team of [bi-partisan] volunteers to create the Ridgefield Restaurant Relief Fund. I was privileged to work with that team and got a front row seat, seeing Bob in action. Bob knew that holding up shopping bags from local merchants on Main Street wasn’t actually going to keep the lights on for many of these businesses. Businesses and restaurants were failing left and right, and Bob wanted to make sure that we supported those who were struggling and preserve the unique commercial and culinary culture in our town. In less than 100 days, with Bob’s leadership and vision, we raised over $60,000 which was distributed to restaurants in need to offset COVID related expenses. This was a lifeline for many and no doubt saved some of our favorite establishments in town.

Bob is a man of action, not words. He is principled, and experienced. He has a lifetime of service and giving back to our country and community. He is a critical thinker, will continue to challenge the status quo, engage in respectful debate and work with ALL stakeholders. Bob often says that “no one party has a monopoly on good ideas,” and actively seeks out opposing POVs and feedback from those he works with. In short, Bob would represent all of Ridgefield, leverage his vast experience as a public servant and successful business man to make our community an even better place to live.