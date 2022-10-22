Skip to main content
Opinion

Supports candidate Ceci Maher

Terry Bearden-Rettger
I am writing in support of Ceci Maher for election in State Senate District 26, representing Ridgefield.

Ceci is a strong supporter of a woman’s right to privacy and reproductive choice.  She has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the Connecticut chapter of the National Organization for Women.  Every year in our legislature we see dozens of bills intended to erode women’s health choices and reduce their access to information.  Ceci is the strong advocate we need in Hartford to stand up against these attacks on women’s health options.

Please join me on November 8 in voting to send Ceci Maher to Hartford as our State Senator.

Terry Bearden-Rettger

Fairview Avenue

