Supports candidate Ceci Maher

Contributed photo

I am writing in support of Ceci Maher for election in State Senate District 26, representing Ridgefield.

Ceci is a strong supporter of a woman’s right to privacy and reproductive choice. She has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the Connecticut chapter of the National Organization for Women. Every year in our legislature we see dozens of bills intended to erode women’s health choices and reduce their access to information. Ceci is the strong advocate we need in Hartford to stand up against these attacks on women’s health options.