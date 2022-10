Bob Stefanowski is the best choice for Governor.

Inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Connecticut is the 8th most expensive state to live in. Only 3 states had more people move out in 2021 than Connecticut.

Bob will make government live within its means and be accountable. He’s pledged to return $3 billion of the budget surplus through permanent cuts to food, gas and sales taxes within the first 100 days of taking office. He will place a moratorium on new state mandates and will appoint a panel to review current business mandates. He will eliminate Lamont’s new tax on restaurants and prepared foods.

Crime is increasing and criminals are more brazen every day. Bob supports law enforcement. He will restore qualified immunity, consent searches and will revisit “use of force” standards. He believes we must stop glorifying criminals, villainizing the police and ignoring victims.

He supports letting families, not schools, decide when and how to discuss sensitive sex education issues with young children and in restoring parental choice over healthcare decisions for children. He favors expanding access to Charter, Magnet and Technical schools. He will increase funding for tutoring to combat persistent learning loss due to the pandemic. He favors preventing biological males from competing against girls in high school athletics.

He believes racism is a part of our history and we need to teach kids about it but doesn’t believe “in assuming that kids are guilty just because of our history.”

He supports money for school security and called attention to teacher shortages in some districts, saying “If we have to pay teachers more to get good teachers, we should be doing it.”

Bob is pro-choice and “absolutely supports a women’s right to choose.”

Bob’s positions are thoughtful and intelligent. He deserves our vote.

Paul Morris

Tanton Hill Road

Ridgefield