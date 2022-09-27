Supports Connecticut candidate Bob Hebert for state Representative seat

$228,939. That’s how much the State budget signed into law (and voted on by Aimee Berger-Girvalo) removed from our school district’s 2021-2022 budget. In a time when special education costs are rising due to increased need and incredibly high inflation, our Representative inexplicably thought that Ridgefield deserved less. Needed less. The budget also cuts our reimbursement percentage going forward, so our residents will be asked to pay even more. She could have at least showed up to one Board of Education meeting to explain, but she didn’t

As the new chair of the BoE Budget and Finance committee, our Board now has to decide what line items get less funding next year, or what gets cut. It didn’t have to happen.