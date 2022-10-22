Skip to main content
Opinion

Supports candidate Bob Hebert

I am writing in strong support of Bob Hebert to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature.

I have known Bob for over twenty years.  He is a principled, knowledgeable, experienced voice of reason and practicality. He is not an ideologue seeking to impose a worldview on the citizens of Ridgefield.  Rather, he insists that government serve its citizens, not the other way around.  As a businessman, veteran, selectman and family man, Bob personifies and champions the benefits of limited government, personal responsibility and freedom.   

Bob Hebert will represent Ridgefield’s interests in Hartford, not Hartford’s plans for Ridgefield.  I refer specifically to CT Gen. Statute 8-30g, in which Hartford seeks to plunk down poorly managed, government-housing complexes in the middle of Connecticut towns like Ridgefield.   Throughout the recent protracted process of codifying our Town’s housing plan for submission to Hartford, Bob has rightly listened to the concerns of Ridgefield’s citizens, seeking and achieving necessary changes and limitations to the plan.

If elected, Bob Hebert will counteract Hartford’s view that Ridgefield and towns like it are their piggy bank. He will do so adroitly, persuasively, politely, but insistently. He is a natural leader by the examples he sets.  I foresee Bob Hebert as being successful in Hartford on Ridgefield’s behalf for many years to come. I strongly encourage Ridgefield to vote for Bob Hebert.

Chris Murray

Ivy Hill Road

 