Supports candidate Bob Hebert

Contributed photo

I am writing in strong support of Bob Hebert to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature.

I have known Bob for over twenty years. He is a principled, knowledgeable, experienced voice of reason and practicality. He is not an ideologue seeking to impose a worldview on the citizens of Ridgefield. Rather, he insists that government serve its citizens, not the other way around. As a businessman, veteran, selectman and family man, Bob personifies and champions the benefits of limited government, personal responsibility and freedom.