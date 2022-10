Contributed

One thing is clear after the LWV forum- Ridgefield needs Bob Hebert in Hartford.

I attended the League of Women Voters candidate forum held last week during which Bob Hebert proved without a doubt, that he is the most qualified candidate to represent Ridgefield as our State Representative in Hartford. Bob proved that he is in touch with the real struggles of Ridgefield residents and businesses having been active in the community for 42 years and serving as a two-term Selectman.