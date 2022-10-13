Letter: Supports Connecticut candidate Bob Hebert

Contributed photo

It is great to see a candidate like Bob Hebert stepping up to represent Ridgefield in Hartford, who is determined to discuss the critical issues facing every resident, such as the rising cost of living, public safety, parental rights and the interest of the struggling local businesses and bring these issues to the forefront. Bob is in it because he sincerely wants to dedicate his energy and efforts to help resolve many of these issues when he gets elected as our representative. Under the current representative, these issues are clearly not priorities. In fact, the current representative’s votes caused tax and cost increases, fund cuts and Ridgefield is losing local control of its ability to self-govern.

I have witnessed Bob in action at multiple Board of Selectmen meetings, as a Selectman serving in his 7th year, diligently attending to his responsibilities, asking the hard questions, evaluating all points of view, and pushing back on issues that will not benefit Ridgefield.