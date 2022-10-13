Skip to main content
Letter: Supports Connecticut candidate Bob Hebert

Meg Oyunbazar
It is great to see a candidate like Bob Hebert stepping up to represent Ridgefield in Hartford, who is determined to discuss the critical issues facing every resident, such as the rising cost of living,  public safety, parental rights and the interest of the struggling local businesses and bring these issues to the forefront. Bob is in it because he sincerely wants to dedicate his energy and efforts to help resolve many of these issues when he gets elected as our representative. Under the current representative, these issues are clearly not priorities. In fact, the current representative’s votes caused tax and cost increases, fund cuts and Ridgefield is losing local control of its ability to self-govern.  

I have witnessed Bob in action at multiple Board of Selectmen meetings, as a Selectman serving in his 7th year, diligently attending to his responsibilities, asking the hard questions, evaluating all points of view, and pushing back on issues that will not benefit Ridgefield. 

As a resident of over 42 years and twice-elected Selectman, Bob is closer to the ground on hot-button issues and understands the needs of the town and its residents. He is serious and brings many years of business and leadership experience to the table. Bob is a man of action, and I have learned so many stories of Bob helping his fellow residents and carrying out random acts of kindness for those in need.  

As a resident of Ridgefield, I had the privilege of getting to know Bob and speaking with him on many occasions. He is approachable and accessible as your Selectman and listens to the residents’ concerns.  

Because of the moral integrity, dedication, and transparency I see in Bob and the track record of his public service, I am endorsing Bob for state representative.  

Vote for Bob on November 8! 

Meg Oyunbazar 

 

 

