Letter to the editor: Support CT House candidate Bob Hebert

Contributed photo

On Nov. 8 we will go to the polls to vote for someone to represent Ridgefield as our state representative. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to give serious consideration to who will represent us, someone who will make decisions on our behalf. We are placing trust in someone to do the hard work of setting policy that will directly impact each and every Ridgefield resident.

Like never before we need an experienced, authentic and forward-thinking leader who understands the complexities of governing during times of uncertainty and change. That leader is Bob Hebert.