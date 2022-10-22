Supports candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Contributed photo

I’m writing in support of Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s reelection bid to continue serving Ridgefield as our state representative. As a mom of young kids, I take seriously the warnings from scientists that climate change is an existential threat to our children’s future.

Aimee has earned my vote with her record of bold action as a state representative, including: setting a goal for reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions from electricity supplied to the grid by 2040 (PA 22-5); expanded financing to develop zero emission vehicle infrastructure and expand solar power (PA 22-6 and PA 22-14); robust incentives and infrastructure for electric vehicles (Clean Air Act PA 22-25).