Supports candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo

I’m writing in support of Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s reelection bid to continue serving Ridgefield as our state representative. As a mom of young kids, I take seriously the warnings from scientists that climate change is an existential threat to our children’s future.

Aimee has earned my vote with her record of bold action as a state representative, including: setting a goal for reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions from electricity supplied to the grid by 2040 (PA 22-5); expanded financing to develop zero emission vehicle infrastructure and expand solar power (PA 22-6 and PA 22-14); robust incentives and infrastructure for electric vehicles (Clean Air Act PA 22-25).

She has earned a 100% rating from the League of Conservation Voters by voting for legislation that benefits the environment at every opportunity. The elections in November are an opportunity for us to vote in favor of bold climate action to secure a livable planet for our children. Will you join me in voting for Aimee - for the future of our climate and our kids?

Cameron Cole Carcelen,

High Ridge Avenue

 