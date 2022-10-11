Supports Connecticut candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Contributed photo

Berger-Girvalo Cares About Education

These are challenging times for our schools. As a former Connecticut Superintendent of Schools for 20 years (including Newtown Public Schools and Cooperative Educational Services), I know it is essential that we provide the necessary resources to ensure that schools are safe and productive learning environments. Ridgefield Schools continue to be excellent because they have been able to provide mental health resources to keep our schools safe and educationally productive. This is largely due to the efforts of our State Representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo. Aimee is truly dedicated to Ridgefield education, with a professional background as an instructional para-educator, and as an Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Therapist, working with children on the autism spectrum.