Opinion

Supports Connecticut candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Dr. Evan Pitkoff
Berger-Girvalo Cares About Education

These are challenging times for our schools.  As a former Connecticut Superintendent of Schools for 20 years (including Newtown Public Schools and Cooperative Educational Services), I know it is essential that we provide the necessary resources to ensure that schools are safe and productive learning environments.  Ridgefield Schools continue to be excellent because they have been able to provide mental health resources to keep our schools safe and educationally productive.  This is largely due to the efforts of our State Representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo.  Aimee is truly dedicated to Ridgefield education, with a professional background as an instructional para-educator, and as an Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Therapist, working with children on the autism spectrum.

Aimee has been a relentless champion for providing the resources needed to keep the students in our schools safe and healthy. In her first term, her strong advocacy to provide grant funding to increase mental health and social services staffing to our schools as well as providing mental health training to parents, students and pediatricians and expanding 24/7 mental health response services in our community has been vital to being preventative and addressing existing issues so that our school personnel can remain focused on academic excellence.  Laser focused on Ridgefield needs, Aimee advocated successfully for ADA compliant school playgrounds and grants for air quality control systems that will ensure the long-term health of our students.  She has been endorsed by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA).
More than ever, we must have strong, responsible, and caring leadership at the State level to keep our community great.  That’s why I enthusiastically endorse the re-election of State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo.  Join me in voting for Aimee and Row A on November 8th.

Holmes Road

 

 

