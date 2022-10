Aimee Berger-Girvalo responds to Ridgefielders’ concerns.

From her first day in office in 2019, Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo set to work for things that I and many other Ridgefielders care deeply about. She voted for gun laws that keep CT’s gun violence deaths among the lowest in the nation. She voted for increased

mental health and community services to address the underlying causes of domestic abuse, violent crime and gun deaths.

She voted to cut car property taxes, cap insulin costs, and provide a CT gas tax holiday.

She voted for a balanced budget that uses the savings from paying down Connecticut’s pension debt to invest in public education, roads and bridges, public transportation, small business services, culture and tourism, climate resilience, and green energy.

Her advocacy has brought millions of state dollars to Ridgefield for our schools, recreational and childcare facilities, and cultural organizations.

And Rep. Berger-Girvalo co-sponsored and helped secure passage of Connecticut’s new law protecting women’s access to abortion and the health professionals who deliver that care.

On November 8, vote “yes” on the early voting referendum question, so Connecticut can join the other 46 states that already allow early voting. And make the sensible choice:

Vote for Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo and everyone else on Row A, all of them committed to keep Connecticut moving forward.

Angela Liptack

Wilton Road East