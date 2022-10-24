Supports Bob Hebert

To the Editor:

I am writing to share my endorsement for Bob Hebert as State Representative.

Bob is a strong advocate for keeping decision-making local when it comes to issues related to zoning, our schools, and small business ownership. As a 40+ year resident of Ridgefield, Bob understands what makes Ridgefield, Fairfield County, and Connecticut a special place to raise a family, enjoy leisure time, and build a career or business. He plans to preserve those qualities by defending local control.

Unfortunately, our current representation has failed to stand up for Ridgefield’s best interests – voting along party lines 99% of the time. No issues are that simple.

CT faces challenges that require the pragmatic approach, critical thinking skills, and fiscally responsible solutions Bob can deliver. He has no problem making “unpopular” decisions when it is the right thing to do.

Bob will push back against the “one size fits all” dictates from Hartford that fail to balance the interests of small towns with those of big cities. As Town Selectman, he has a well-established record of working across party lines to devise solutions that improve the quality of life in our town.

Bob plans to take on government overreach, skyrocketing taxes, legislated over-development, and state mandates. He will stand up to protect parental rights and fight for small businesses, less regulations, lower taxes, and livability.

Personally, I appreciate his sincere interest in getting to know residents individually and understanding issues from their perspective. It is a quality that is sorely lacking with our current representation.

Please join me in voting for Bob Hebert this Election Day.

Luciana Shortal

Danbury Road