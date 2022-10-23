Supports Bob Hebert

Contributed photo

To the Editor:

It is a generally accepted but wise rule that in local elections, one should vote for the person rather than the party. This is so, at least in part, because one has the opportunity to personally see, with his or her own eyes and ears, the quality and character of each candidate. I have met with Bob on numerous occasions, and not only is he a dedicated, knowledgeable, and pragmatic representative for Ridgefield whose over 40 years as a Ridgefield resident, two terms on the Board of Selectmen, and success as an executive and entrepreneur give him the breadth of knowledge and experience needed to effectively represent us in Hartford, he is also friendly, down to earth, patient, and willing to listen.