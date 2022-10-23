Skip to main content
Supports Bob Hebert

To the Editor:

It is a generally accepted but wise rule that in local elections, one should vote for the person rather than the party. This is so, at least in part, because one has the opportunity to personally see, with his or her own eyes and ears, the quality and character of each candidate. I have met with Bob on numerous occasions, and not only is he a dedicated, knowledgeable, and pragmatic representative for Ridgefield whose over 40 years as a Ridgefield resident, two terms on the Board of Selectmen, and success as an executive and entrepreneur give him the breadth of knowledge and experience needed to effectively represent us in Hartford, he is also friendly, down to earth, patient, and willing to listen. 


My family moved to this town five and a half years ago because of its family-oriented community, relatively low taxes, and the excellent education offered by its public schools. Bob is undoubtedly the candidate most likely to preserve the things that brought our family here. One need look no further than his track record as selectman, his support of local businesses throughout the pandemic, and vigorous defense of local control in the issues that most affect our town, from education to zoning, to know that Bob is a man who puts his money where his mouth is to make Ridgefield the best it can be. 

Please do your part to preserve what you love about this town and vote for Bob in November.

Thank you,

Julia London Gerosa
Ritch Drive