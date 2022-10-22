Skip to main content
Opinion

Supports Bob Hebert

A standard letter graphic, and image is shown. The writer of this letter, writes this letter about a Connecticut candidate. The candidate is Bob Hebert.

A standard letter graphic, and image is shown. The writer of this letter, writes this letter about a Connecticut candidate. The candidate is Bob Hebert.

Contributed photo

Bob Hebert-It’s Not What You Say, It’s What You Do 

There’s a lot at stake this election. Now, more than ever, we need a representative who is willing, ready, and able to stand up to Hartford’s over taxation, mandates, failed policies and overreach. Someone who understands the real issues. Someone who can make educated fiscal decisions and who will have our best interests in mind-not vote strictly by party lines. Someone who shows up to town meetings, who listens, takes notes, and takes action. Someone who will represent all residents. We need a leader, not a follower. Bob Hebert is all these things and more.  

This November voters will decide who is the best candidate for the job. Do qualifications matter? Yes. Does track record matter? Most definitely.  Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s campaign makes many claims, however, her voting record speaks for itself. Aimee has voted with her party 99 percent of the time (even if it was not in Ridgefield’s best interest).

She claims to be for Ridgefield schools, yet voted to reduce the special education budget by $228,939 in 2021-2022 and by $300,000 next year. She claims to support a woman’s choice yet voted to fine health clinics who advertise prenatal care but not abortions.  She claims to care about land conservation but handed over local control of our land use to Hartford so they can tell us what to build and where. She claims to have cut taxes but in reality, voted on two new taxes while residents were already struggling.  

It’s not what you say, it’s what you do. Bob is a doer. He has been serving our community for four decades always putting people first, not politics. If anyone can end the divisiveness and work towards our common goals, it’s Bob. 

On November 8th, please join me in voting for Bob Hebert, the best candidate for the job. 

Krystyna Gut 

Nod Hill Road