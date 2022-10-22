Supports Bob Hebert

Contributed photo

Bob Hebert-It’s Not What You Say, It’s What You Do

There’s a lot at stake this election. Now, more than ever, we need a representative who is willing, ready, and able to stand up to Hartford’s over taxation, mandates, failed policies and overreach. Someone who understands the real issues. Someone who can make educated fiscal decisions and who will have our best interests in mind-not vote strictly by party lines. Someone who shows up to town meetings, who listens, takes notes, and takes action. Someone who will represent all residents. We need a leader, not a follower. Bob Hebert is all these things and more.