Supports Aimee Berger-Girvalo

We are seniors who love living in Ridgefield. Our representative in Hartford, Aimee Berger-Girvalo, has fought hard for the health and welfare of seniors in real-life ways. She supported legislation that allows us to continue with telehealth doctor visits and allows our pharmacist to work with our doctor to adjust medications, so we don’t have as many in-person visits. Aimee is part of a Democratic team that has our best interests at heart —honest, transparent, and working for the good of all in Ridgefield and CT.

Supporting reproductive rights, stopping runaway gun violence, addressing climate change—Aimee and the Democrats are who we trust on the most important issues. We're voting to re-elect her and the entire Democratic team, because they have made our lives better with real, tangible improvements.