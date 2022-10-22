Supports Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Contributed photo

For nine years now, my family has participated in the Holland Division for SCOR, and it is through this program I came to know, appreciate and admire Aimee Berger-Girvalo. This is a program dedicated to providing soccer to differently abled youth. We meet on Saturdays throughout the Fall. The youth are paired with buddies and all are lead by Aimee Berger-Girvalo. She has been leading this group for over a decade.

And doing such an incredible job that the Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recognized her contributions at their State awards event this past spring. Her gift for engaging people and making them feel welcome has made our community stronger for as long as she has lived in Ridgefield. Since becoming our State Representative in Hartford, Aimee has worked tirelessly to ensure that Ridgefield’s interests are heard and met. She listens to the needs of her constituents and finds them the help they need. She actively works for our families and children EVERY day.