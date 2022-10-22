Supports Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Contributed photo

In the 10 years that I have known State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, she has been an energetic Ridgefield champion for community safety and reproductive rights. Since her election, she has quickly made a name for herself in the CT House as a quick learner and impassioned representative for Ridgefield. State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo was front and center in the CT House debate on what CT can do to protect its residents’ health care options in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo voted to increase legal protection in CT for women who make that very personal decision of terminating a pregnancy. She also voted to expand protections for those who provide those personal healthcare services, and voted to prevent disclosure of medical information related to reproductive healthcare in CT. Our CT laws set the standard in the nation, however those same CT laws could easily be reversed with an anti-choice majority in Hartford. Vote pro-choice and join me in re-electing State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo on November 8th.