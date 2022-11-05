State rep. John Frey: Bob Hebert for State Representative!

To The Editor:

It was my great honor to serve as Ridgefield’s state representative for 22 years.

While in Hartford, I served on the Finance Committee and on the Council of Small Towns. My votes mirrored those of the officials from Simsbury, Brookfield, Newtown, Wilton, Fairfield, Greenwich. The current representative has voted 99% with legislators from Bridgeport, Stamford, West Haven and Meriden whose constituents’ needs aren’t always similar to ours. Instead of addressing Ridgefield’s needs, she’s concentrated on liberal ideology and pet public policies that delivered little to nothing of value to Ridgefield.

I continue to field many calls from neighbors seeking help with issues that I dealt with as state representative. While I’m happy to assist, this suggests something is falling through the cracks. I recently met with a town department head who couldn’t name our state representative – an individual who I had annual contact on Hartford issues.

I have known Bob Hebert for over 20 years. Bob attended every public hearing on marijuana. Bob also attended all the Affordable Housing Committee’s public hearings and was a vocal participant. He listens to the people of Ridgefield.

During Covid, Bob mobilized a group to raise funds to aid local restaurants and business. Not for any glory, but to fill a need. That's Bob.

Bob will not simply go along to get along. He’s not seeking to be an ideologue but a legislator with empathy being the voice of Ridgefield.

There are very few people I know in whom I have the confidence to stand strong for Ridgefield in the face of politicos from around the State beholden to special interests. Bob is one of those very few. That is why I am so enthusiastic about him, his unique qualifications and extensive experience.

Please join me in voting for Bob Hebert for State Representative!

John Frey

State Representative

1999-2021 Sent from my iPhone