To the Editor:

Ridgefield has gained a second state senate district. State Senator Julie Kushner’s 24th district will now cover the north side of Ridgefield. Prior to new district taking effect, State Senator Kushner delivered real, significant benefits for Ridgefield families and small businesses.

State Senator Kushner helped pass the largest ($650MM) and most middle-class focused tax cut in Connecticut history. She sponsored the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act that enables you to care for a newborn, a family member, or your own health without losing income -- a crucial necessity in the era of pandemic and the challenges of caring for elderly family members. Julie was instrumental in securing a $15 minimum wage for 2023. She is a ceaseless, immensely effective protector of public education, a woman’s right to choose, and sensible gun safety.

State Senator Kushner is authentic and attentive, taking care to ensure her actions benefit us. She is not beholden to big-money interests, lobbyists, or extremist groups. Julie has Ridgefield’s interests at heart and delivers real achievements that improve all our lives.

Sincerely,

Alex Harris

Christopher Road