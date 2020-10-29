Opinion

Spiritual needs can get support

Ridgefielders’ letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Ridgefielders’ letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Spiritual needs can get support 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

The Ridgefield Clergy Association commends to you our various houses of worship. The challenges of 2020 have no end in sight. Much of what humanity has experienced and learned during this year has permanently changed us. The various houses of worship in Ridgefield are comprised, simply stated, of groups of people who are struggling through the same very difficult times. Some of us live with anxiety, fear and depression and a ton of worries and cares.

Faith traditions offer a language by which to navigate uncertainty and vulnerability. Gratefully, we gather within supportive communities as best we can so that none of us needs to feel alone. All of Ridgefield’s houses of worship engage with spiritual practices that have been passed down through the generations, oftentimes addressing the very pressing questions that occupy our minds during this time.

These practices challenge us and comfort us. A visit to any of our websites will reveal such helpful things as prayers for voting, mental health resources, and special services or prayer times. We encourage you to visit any of our websites to find out how you can join us. Our doors are open. We hope you would find us a welcoming and important part of Ridgefield.

The Ridgefield Clergy Association

Ridgefield, Oct. 26