Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers? 

This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the
Environment (RACE).
There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed
laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers. Some places have limits on time of day leaf blowers can be used, while others specifically forbid gasoline-powered units.” The town of Bedford, NY is probably the most recent local example of legislative action. Gas-powered leaf blowers are
prohibited year-round throughout the Town of Bedford except during a couple of weeks in the spring and fall.