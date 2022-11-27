Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers? 

This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the

Environment (RACE).

There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed

laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers. Some places have limits on time of day leaf blowers can be used, while others specifically forbid gasoline-powered units.” The town of Bedford, NY is probably the most recent local example of legislative action. Gas-powered leaf blowers are

prohibited year-round throughout the Town of Bedford except during a couple of weeks in the spring and fall.

Most folks know that the gas-powered leaf blower is a noisy device. The owner of a gas-powered leaf blower would likely admit that it is a loud

device. Most of the neighbors, however, would characterize it as an obnoxiously loud device. The sound level for the person holding a leaf

blower can exceed 100 decibels, which is well above the World Health Organization outdoor daytime standards of 55 decibels for up to 800 feet.

In addition, the gas-powered leaf blower emits a low frequency sound which travels over long distances and penetrates walls and windows.

That’s why inside your home, with the windows and doors closed, you will still hear the incessant thrumming of the neighborhood leaf blowers. And leaf blowers do more harm than simply making noise. Gas-powered landscape equipment has an outsized environmental impact.

Most leaf blowers use a two-stroke engine where only 70% of the fuel completely combusts. Incomplete combustion, produces a large number of global warming greenhouse gases and gases that are toxic to fauna, flora, and people. Dangerous gases from incomplete combustion include cancer-causing volatile organics like benzene, acetone, xylene, and toluene as well as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrous oxide (NO), sodium dioxide (SO2).

As a result, two-stroke engines produce nearly 300 times the greenhouse gas emissions of a pickup truck. A half-hour of yard work with one gas-powered leaf blower emits about the same amount of pollution as a truck traveling from Texas to Alaska. California has taken state-wide action and has now banned gas-powered lawn equipment sales beginning in 2024. Connecticut hasn’t yet acted to limit the gas-powered leaf blower, instead the Environment Committee encourages municipalities to explore and institute their own rules regarding small gas-powered tools.

But you don’t have to wait for our elected officials to act. This holiday season, instead of buying gas powered lawn equipment, consider battery

powered or electric equipment instead. Battery and corded leaf blowers are a solid alternative to the gas-powered option. They are much quieter,

lighter, require less maintenance, and are powerful enough to get the job done. In addition, CT’s electrical grid will be 90 percent renewable energy by 2030, so transitioning from fossil fuels to electric will help to save the planet and reduce US reliance on dictators with huge oil reserves and territorial

ambitions.