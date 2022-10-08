Ridgefield wins its voice back in Hartford

Contributed photo

When you vote for Bob Hebert, Kim Healy, Toni Boucher & Michelle Coelho on November 8th, Ridgefield wins back its voice in Hartford. Right now, our Representatives at the State level vote for everything Hartford tells them to without consideration of what that means to Ridgefield. The truth is, we lack representation in Hartford.

Bob Hebert, a successful entrepreneur and 42 year resident of our town has been in service to the community for many years, first serving on the Housing Authority, and is a two-term Selectman. He has intimate knowledge of our budgets, is pragmatic in his thinking and works across party lines. He will best serve Ridgefield. He already is.