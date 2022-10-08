Skip to main content
Opinion

Ridgefield wins its voice back in Hartford

Colette Kabasakalian
When you vote for Bob Hebert, Kim Healy, Toni Boucher & Michelle Coelho on November 8th, Ridgefield wins back its voice in Hartford. Right now, our Representatives at the State level vote for everything Hartford tells them to without consideration of what that means to Ridgefield. The truth is, we lack representation in Hartford.

Bob Hebert, a successful entrepreneur and 42 year resident of our town has been in service to the community for many years, first serving on the Housing Authority, and is a two-term Selectman. He has intimate knowledge of our budgets, is pragmatic in his thinking and works across party lines. He will best serve Ridgefield. He already is.

Toni Boucher is running to take back her seat as State Senator. Unlike her opponent, Toni has a proven record that stands on its own.

Michelle Coelho is a 1st generation Cuban American whose family escaped Cuba for a free America. She is currently serving her first term on Danbury’s Board of Ed. Her opponent won The Connecticut People’s World Amistad Award, a Communist Party Award. It is important to know who you are voting for, not just what Party they are in.

Kim Healy is running for the newly created seat in District 42 for State Representative. She is currently a Selectwoman in Wilton serving her first term. Kim is a strong leader with great skills and will be a strong leader in Hartford.

I was a Democrat until my Party left me over a decade ago. I am now proud to be the Vice Chairwoman of the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee. Our State is going in the wrong direction. Like those Revolutionary heroes who defended Ridgefield, I implore you to stand for Ridgefield. Vote Republican. Vote Row B.

Colette Kabasakalian -VC RRTC

Washington Ave, Ridgefield

 

