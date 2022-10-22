Ridgefield community helps Saint Joseph Parenting Center exceed fundraising goals

To the Editor:
Saint Joseph Parenting Center is grateful for the overwhelming support of the Ridgefield community at our annual benefit dinner last month. The benefit was held at The Country Club of New Canaan, convenient to our Stamford and newly opened Danbury centers. Several old and new guests from Ridgefield attended and enjoyed an evening of live jazz, a lovely dinner, inspirational speakers, and an auction and paddle raise. Nearly $170,000 was raised to advance our mission to help prevent child abuse and neglect though free parenting education and support. These funds will go a long way to help SJPC fully staff our newly opened center in neighboring Danbury.