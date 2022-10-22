Ridgefield community helps Saint Joseph Parenting Center exceed fundraising goals

To the Editor:

Saint Joseph Parenting Center is grateful for the overwhelming support of the Ridgefield community at our annual benefit dinner last month. The benefit was held at The Country Club of New Canaan, convenient to our Stamford and newly opened Danbury centers. Several old and new guests from Ridgefield attended and enjoyed an evening of live jazz, a lovely dinner, inspirational speakers, and an auction and paddle raise. Nearly $170,000 was raised to advance our mission to help prevent child abuse and neglect though free parenting education and support. These funds will go a long way to help SJPC fully staff our newly opened center in neighboring Danbury.

The overwhelming majority of items donated to the auction were from Ridgefield businesses. Thank you Audrey Road, The Loft at Bissell’s, Books on the Common, The Candlelight Shoppe, Craig’s Fine Jewelry, Debra Ann’s Chocolates, Elizabella’s Bake Shop, Ridgefield Organics, The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield Prime, The Prospector Theater, Rodier Flowers, Ross’ Bread Shoppe, Terra Sole, and The Underground for your generosity. Special thanks to local artist, Randi Davis, for donating an original oil painting. And thank you Boehringer Ingelheim for your sponsorship.

We encourage our neighbors in Ridgefield to help us advance our mission through time, talent, and financial support; there are many ways to get involved. For more information, please visit sjpcenter.org to learn more about how you can be part of our mission. Thank you.

Kate Jacullo

Board Member, Saint Joseph Parenting Center