To the Editor,

The Ridgefield Theater Barn reopened June 10 with a sold-out run of our “Evening of One Act Plays” to rave reviews and overwhelming support from patrons. On July 12, we began our RTB Kids summer sessions, and we are about to launch our 57th season. Due to the uncertainty of COVID variants, however, we have made the decision to postpone our September show.

It is gratifying to reopen with such momentum and enthusiasm after such a long, dark time. Thanks to the unwavering support of the town of Ridgefield, we were able to establish a beautiful outdoor campus with tented areas and an outdoor stage, which makes it possible for us to continue our children’s programming while reducing risk.

This support was an important part of our reemergence and is important to our future success. In fact, the support that the town has demonstrated for all its arts and culture organizations led directly to our designation as the state’s first cultural district.

This designation shines a light on Ridgefield and all the incredible arts, culture and business that make our beautiful town a destination. Thank you for your constant support, not only of the Barn, but of all arts and culture organizations in town.

The Barn would like to invite everyone to our Concert for the Community in Ballard Park on Saturday Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. It’s our way of saying thank you to the town and celebrating the amazing community we have been privileged to service for 57 years.

This evening of song features performances by some Barn favorites, RTB Kids as well as other incredible voices from Connecticut and New York. This year we added some VIP seating, but general admission is free. Reservations are required for all seats, so bring your blanket and chairs and pack a picnic — we can’t wait to see you there.

Pamme Jones

Executive Director, Ridgefield Theater Barn