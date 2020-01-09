https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/opinion/article/Ridgefield-Republicans-seek-alternate-members-14958846.php
Ridgefield Republicans seek alternate members
Notice is hereby given that the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee (RTC) is seeking individuals to serve as alternate members for two-year terms beginning in March 2020. Any Ridgefield registered Republican interested in serving as an alternate member is invited to contact John Collins, Ridgefield RTC vice chair (designated by RTC Chair Hope Wise), at johncollins34@comcast.net to arrange for an interview.
The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee’s next meeting is on Thursday, Jan.16, in the large conference room at Town Hall. All registered Republicans are invited.
