Opinion

Ridgefield Prevention Council: It’s ok to laugh, be positive

The Ridgefield Prevention Council hopes you all are doing well. We especially want to give a shout out to our health care providers, first responders and everyone helping us thru the COVID-19 crisis.

There are a lot of memes and funnies on Facebook about being quarantined for all of this time.

And you have to admit there’s a lot to laugh about: the hoarding of toilet paper, paper towels and some of the get ups that people have invented for protection.

You know what? It is ok to laugh and make jest of anything we can. Humor can feed and nourish the hungry soul. Norman Cousins said that laughter is the best medicine. Positivity and good vibes are just as contagious as doom and gloom.

At this writing more than 300,000 people worldwide have survived this pandemic. That does not take away from who we have lost, but more have survived than have died.

Health care professionals and spiritual leaders alike admonish us to get out in the sunshine, have gratitude for the day, for what you have, and help where you can; and for the love of all things holy, please do not throw your protective gloves in the parking lot of Stop & Shop.

LouAnn Daprato