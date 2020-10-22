Opinion

Ridgefield Police Union endorses Bob Hebert

Bob Hebert Bob Hebert Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Police Union endorses Bob Hebert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bob Hebert, Republican endorsed candidate for the 111th General Assembly District (Ridgefield), has secured the Ridgefield Police Union’s endorsement.

In a letter to Hebert, Chris Daly, president of the Ridgefield Police Union, wrote, “On behalf of the Ridgefield Police Union members involved in all aspects of law enforcement in Ridgefield, we are pleased to inform you that our Association has voted to endorse your candidacy for Connecticut’s State House District 111. The Association carefully evaluates candidates in determining who may best ensure there is a positive environment for law enforcement in our community and advocates for effective public policy solutions for everyone. Thank you for your commitment to serve, and we wish you the best in the upcoming election.”

Hebert said, “I am thrilled to receive the endorsement of the Ridgefield Police Union. Our police officers have strong leadership, are well-trained, and enjoy strong community support. They work tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods and schools safe. As a result, Ridgefield has consistently ranked as the number one safest town in the state and also one of the safest in the country.”

The endorsement comes on the heels of passing a recent bill, # 6004 “An Act Concerning Police Accountability,” which has seen many law enforcement agencies in Connecticut endorse candidates who oppose it. According to the press release about the endorsement, critics of the legislation believe it will adversely affect local police departments, claiming it would:

Inhibit the police department’s ability to attract and retain quality police officers.

Eliminate some of the techniques that officers have to conduct investigations with consent searches thoroughly, potentially putting police officers and victims in danger. While this may help the cases of innocent individuals being under investigation, it seems to ignore investigations of those who are committing crimes, the press release said

Remove police departments’ ability to acquire valuable equipment from the federal government, which could aid in the mission of protecting life and property. This is discouraging and potentially jeopardizes the safety of both the community and its police force, the release said.

Democratic Sen. Will Haskell co-signed the bill, and the Democratic candidate for state representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo, also supported it, as did every Democrat in Hartford.