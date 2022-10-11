Ridgefield High School girls volleyball thanks community

Contributed photo

On Friday, October 7th, the Ridgefield Girls Volleyball Teams held their annual Dig Pink event to raise money for Ann’s Place while increasing awareness about breast cancer. The focus of the event this year was not only to raise money, but to provide education about breast cancer as well as to increase the players’ involvement in the event. We are proud that those goals were met and exceeded, however it would not have been possible without the support of the Ridgefield community.

The coaches and members of the RHS Girls Volleyball teams as well as the Dig Pink Committee would like to thank the generous donors who contributed to and the attendees who showed up for this year’s Dig Pink event. The record breaking amount of $5,800 was raised and donated to Ann’s Place! We would like to thank the family, friends and local businesses who generously donated to the cause, including 850 Wood Fired Restaurant, A2 Salon, Accete Salon, Adam Broderick Salon, The Angel Cooperative, Aristo Nail Spa, Audrey Road, Baja Cocina, The Barn Door, Chi Chi Life/Lauren Chiarello Mika for Beauty Counter, Bobo’s Café, Books on the Common, The Candlelight Shoppe, Carvel Ice Cream, Cellar XV Wine Market, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Dimitri’s Diner, Early Bird Restaurant, Eddie’s Pizza, Elements Massage, Elizabella’s Bake Shop, Genoa Deli & Pizza, Gofer Ice Cream, Healing Touch Reiki, J.McLaughlin, Jaipore Xpress, Luc’s Café, Lyn Kehoe Yoga Studio, Medicinal Skin, Milillo Farms, Nancy O, Nature’s Temptations, Nurturing Nature Massage, O’Deens BBQ, Orange Theory, Pamby Motors, Planet Pizza, The Prospector Theater, Purple Heather Floral Design, Red Rooster Pub, Ridgefield Golf Course, Ridgefield Prime, Ridgefield Running Company, Sandwedge Deli & Catering, She La La, Smith Ridge Veterinary Center, Sobol, Southwest Café, Steel Fitness, Steve’s Bagel, Stretch Lab, T’s and More, Tazza Café, Tequila Escape, Terrasole Ristorante, The Cake Box, The Toy Chest, Tusk & Cup, Uncle Leo’s, Village Wine & Spirits and Zoe & Co. Please shop locally and support Ridgefield’s generous local businesses.