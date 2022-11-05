Ridgefield Arts Watch: November events in the town

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.

The season of Holiday strolls, cocktail hours, and galas is upon us and there is a palpable air of joyful anticipation as Thanksgiving and the Holidays approach. There is plenty to watch, see and hear to celebrate the season. ACT and the Theater Barn continue their fall season with performances of Guys and Dolls, and The Eccentric Women of Ridgefield respectively. The Ridgefield High School ‘s Theater Department will present The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 on Nov 4, 5, and 6. Going by its impressive productions in the past, this one, “full of delightful slapstick for audience of all ages” promises to be enjoyable too. The Musical Comedy pokes “antic fun at the more ridiculous aspects of “show biz” and the corny thrillers of Hollywood’s heyday.”

If you haven’t yet, do catch the Aldrich’s landmark “52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone” exhibition through the many guided tours hosted by the museum through November. A series of corollary events related to this exhibition include a book release, as well as a members meet and greet event on November 19 with artists featured in the exhibition. In addition, a virtual panel conversation on “Global Feminism” with artists Leilah Babirye, Aya Rodriguez-Izumi, Kiyan Williams, and Lizania Cruz, moderated by curator and writer Legacy Russell, author of Glitch Feminism and Executive Director and Chief Curator of The Kitchen in New York City, is bound to be riveting.

As part of its continuing series of scholarly conversations on H. G. Wells, on November 2nd the Library will stream “Inventing Tomorrow: A conversation about HG Wells and Modernism,” a lively discussion on how the visionary author H.G. Wells cast new light on modernism and its values, and how his work resonates with some other modernist literary giants. If you are a fan of sci-fi, then on November 17, the Library’s in person talk “Can We Really Wake Up the Dead? Pigs, Brain Death and the Future of Transplant Medicine” with NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine, Dr. Arthur L. Caplan will be right up your alley as well. The RVNA will host a screening of a film based on best-selling author Atul Gawande’s book Mortal in its “Lunch and Learn” program. The one-hour film, like the book, explores the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness and their relationships with the doctors who care for them. It sheds new light on how our medical system tends to neglect the important end of life conversations that need to happen so that a person’s true priorities can be known and honored.

If you are in search for lighter fare, how about a talk by Oscar Tucci, the grandson of the famous New York restaurant, Delmonico’s? “The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining and Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York” will feature stories, ideas for entertaining, and seventy-five recipes from the Tuccis, the family that ran Delmonico’s in its golden era.

The Ridgefield Playhouse has a whole roster of amazing events planned for November beginning with Bernadette Peters at a all Gala to honor its departing Executive Director, Allison Stockel. Winner of three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bernadette Peters is best known for her work on stage and as one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers. Kicking off the highly anticipated 2022–23 Live in HD season, watch the Met-premiere production of Cherubini’s rarely performed masterpiece, Medea. And how can you miss Art Garfunkel of the famed Simon and Garfunkel duo on November 18? If you’re a fan of rock, then do not miss Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, who returns with “Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening” in a performance that will encompass hits from the iconic band’s entire career.

In terms of family fare, the sequel to Black Panther, “Wakanda Forever” which has already generated a huge buzz, will premiere at The Prospector Theatre on November 10. For art lovers, the Guild of Artists will present a new exhibition on Landscape paintings in their series, “Focus on” beginning November 5.

These are just a select few of the art events in town. For more information on these, and other events check out the websites of all these organizations.