Resident supports Row A

To the Editor:

Real help in the form of the largest tax cut in the history of Ct. $650MM was passed this year under the leadership of Governor Ned Lamont in the Ct. Senate with the help of Senator Julie Kushner (#24 district, north Ridgefield). Her tangible results for Ct. also included upping the tax credit for homeowners from $200 to $300 and the earned income tax credit to benefit the neediest families. The gas tax was cut to zero. The deficit turned into a surplus. Pensions funded. And jobs grew.

These accomplishments delivered during times of extraordinary circumstances are in addition to Senator Julie's sponsorship of the Paid Medical Leave Act which funds paid time away from work to care for a sick family member, a newborn or own's own health. Julie delivers more than just rhetoric. She brings us real world solutions. She passed the the Ct. minimum wage increase and supports tax credits for seniors, as well as increasing funds for health and mental health care.

Along with Ridgefield's State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th House district), Candidates Ceci Maher (26th Senate district, formerly represented by Will Haskell) and candidate Keith Denning (#42 House, southern portion of Ridgefield) State Senator Julie Kushner has proven she is on our side.

The entire team on Row A will be working for us in Hartford and getting Ct. and Ridgefield what it needs. Vote State Senator Julie Kushner (#24 district), State Representative Aimee Berger Girvalo and the entire Row A team on November. 8th.

Ellen Darvick

Prospect Ridge