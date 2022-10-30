Resident supports Row A

To the Editor:
Real help in the form of the largest tax cut in the history of Ct. $650MM was passed this year under the leadership of Governor Ned Lamont in the Ct. Senate with the help of Senator Julie Kushner (#24 district, north Ridgefield). Her tangible results for Ct. also included upping the tax credit for homeowners from $200 to $300 and the earned income tax credit to benefit the neediest families. The gas tax was cut to zero. The deficit turned into a surplus. Pensions funded. And jobs grew.