Resident supports Ceci Maher

To the Editor:

A vote for Ceci Maher for the State Senate is a vote to support stronger gun safety laws!!!

The most effective way to combat increasing gun violence is to establish sensible controls on the use of firearms, like restricting the sale of military-style weapons and having reasonable background checks to prevent the purchase of guns by troubled individuals.

Ceci Maher served as Executive Director at Sandy Hook Promise and has the endorsement of CT Against Gun Violence. Ceci understands this issue and will work to maintain, and build on, these sensible controls.

If you are concerned about gun violence and what needs to be done to prevent it in the future, please vote to elect Ceci Maher to the 26th Senate District in Ridgefield.

L. Magni

Barry Ave.