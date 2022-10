To the Editor:

There are those people that come into your life that can help you set your own morals and priorities. One of those people for me, way back in the '80's, was Aimee Berger-Girvalo.

My family and I recently moved to Ridgefield after spending more than a decade across the border in Westchester County. Aimee, who has been a friend since we had class together in 5th grade, was one of the reasons we considered, and ultimately moved to, Ridgefield. We couldn't be happier.

Never one to let problems go unsolved, Aimee is the best kind of advocate for Ridgefield in Hartford. She's fierce, determined and unflinching in the face of criticism. At a time when personal freedoms are at risk, educational decisions are being questioned by an overly vocal minority and the cost of healthcare is rising almost unchecked, Ridgefield is represented by the right voice to preserve what's so important to all of us.

With her background in education, she understands what's needed for the most vulnerable and will be our kids' staunchest advocate. I admire her as a mom, as a person and thankfully, most recently, as my representative.

Please re-elect my friend Aimee. I have no doubt that she'll continue to do what's best for those of us in Ridgefield.

Matt Gershner

Mimosa Circle