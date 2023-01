To the Editor:

On Saturday, Dec. 17, I slipped and fell on ice in the parking lot on my way to UPS to send Christmas gifts. A man knelt down beside me, asked if I was okay, put my hat back on to keep my head off the pavement.

Somehow, I knew I had dislocated my shoulder; between my groans, he managed to get my husband's phone number and call 911. By this time others had gathered around me to prevent me from getting run over in the middle of the parking lot, when the ambulance came, he took my keys to put my packages in my car and gave them to a police officer to hold until my husband arrived.

I do not know what I would have done without this act of kindness. I have no idea who he is, so it would be wonderful to have it acknowledged.

Terrie Roese

Redding