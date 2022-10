Contributed photo

In the 10 years that I have known State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, she has been an energetic Ridgefield champion for community safety and reproductive rights.

Since her election, she has quickly made a name for herself in the CT House as a quick learner and impassioned representative for Ridgefield. State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo was front and center in the CT House debate on what CT can do to protect its residents’ health care options in the wake of the Dobbs decision.