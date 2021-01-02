RVNAhealth: Not feeling too festive this year?

You’re Not Alone.
The holidays, for some, bring cheer and hope of fresh beginnings as the calendar turns; for others, they are a reminder of loss and loneliness. In 2020, we have all been affected by loss in some way: meeting across screens rather than tables, faces obstructed by masks in public, and togetherness defined by a global health crisis. Grief is not exclusive to death; and bereavement for life as we once knew is not only common now but can feel particularly overwhelming this holiday season.