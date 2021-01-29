RVNAhealth: Not all Heroes Wear a Cape

RVNAhealth / Contributed photo

There is an unassuming group of healthcare heroes — who don’t wear capes, and likely don’t even recognize their valor and virtue — but who definitely make the world a better place. They are volunteers.

We are living in challenging and stressful times, which impacts our health and well-being. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, (NAMI), one way to cope is by doing something for others, which is proven to reduce stress and depression. Volunteering, even a small-hourly commitment, can improve one’s self-esteem and mood. NAMI claims that the impact of one person helping another could benefit a whole chain of individuals, creating a culture that brings people together and builds stronger relationships.