Proposing a challenge for a food drive in Ridgefield
To the Editor:
I am writing this before the outcome of the election is known. And even though I don’t know the outcome, I can pretty much guarantee that neither political party will get exactly what they were hoping for.
Regardless, I think it’s time to move forward. Time we try working together to do something positive. So I am proposing a challenge... a challenge to the leadership of both the Ridgefield Republican Party and the Ridgefield Democratic Party... a challenge to hold a non-partisan, co-sponsored food drive in front of Town Hall for the Connecticut Food Bank the week of Thanksgiving. I think it would be a tremendous opportunity to show our community, our state and our nation, what we can do when we put politics aside and work together.
Carol Mark