Opinion

Prevention Council provides resources for domestic violence victims, addiction

Hope everyone is still doing ok and complying with the stay at home order. Hats off to our nurses, doctors, first responders, grocery store people, truck drivers. To everyone keep us fed and safe!!

Hearing a lot from parents with children — they are bored — OMG the work teachers do. That is a special breed of people, teachers!! We found some interesting tidbits for you to ponder. This link will take you to some information for helping young ones with this stay at home order: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/chest-lungs/Pages/Teens-and-COVID-19.aspx.

The above link is brought to you by the Western CT Coalition.

Police departments across the country are reporting an increase in domestic violence. If that is happening to you or someone you know, please call the Women’s Center at 203-731-5200, 24 hours, 7 days a week 365 days a year, and your local police department. The Women’s Center works with 13 police departments on training for how to approach and handle domestic violence.

To date 40,000 people have died from COVID-19 — 157,029 died in 2019 from drug overdoses and alcohol abuse; https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/alcohol-facts-and-statistics.

Let that sink in!!!

LouAnn Daprato