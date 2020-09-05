  • A pro-police yard sign was stolen. Photo: Contributed

Stolen police sign

We have lived in Ridgefield for over 25 years. We support our town, community, and schools. Ridgefield has always been a kind and caring town. Our community has always respected its residents, property, and individual thought. Last night, our “Support Our Police” yard sign was stolen. We do not understand why someone who has a different opinion must be silenced.

James and AnneMarie Boehme

10 Thunder Hill