Op-Ed: The vaccine challenge ahead

This week, Connecticut takes a massive step forward in its vaccine allocation plan: All individuals over the age of 75 are now eligible for a vaccination. While residents over the age of 65, frontline workers and folks with certain health conditions will also be included in Phase 1B, seniors are taking a priority in our state’s effort to save lives.
My colleagues and I in Hartford, along with Gov. Lamont’s entire administration, owe it to our constituents to provide the most efficient, user friendly vaccine distribution possible. At the same time, we know that this process will not go smoothly without the cooperation and understanding of Connecticut residents.