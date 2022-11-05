Old white guy comments on ‘Old white guy’ article in last week’s Press 

Contributed photo

I’m an old white guy who was amused and a bit concerned by the kerfuffle over Kay Gelman’s comment during a BOS meeting in which the name for a Ridgefield Cultural District award was being discussed

Given the context of the discussion, it’s clear Kay was making a case for considering a more diverse group of candidates to name the award after than just “old white men.” There is a healthy debate underway in our society right now, all the way up to the Supreme Court, about whether affirmative action is still needed to address past discrimination and marginalization of segments of our society, and whether the goal of diversity in selection decisions trumps pure individual merit.