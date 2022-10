To the Editor,

Michelle Coelho is the American dream. She is a first-generation Cuban American, a wife, mother of three children, a member of the Danbury Board of Education, and a full-time Construction Project Manager.

I met Michelle and her husband Michael a couple of months ago when she announced her State Senate candidacy for the 24th District. I knew immediately that Michelle is the right person to represent Ridgefield in the CT Senate. She has a deep understanding of the kitchen table issues that are crushing families today. The cost of gasoline, skyrocketing grocery and utility bills, the expense of clothing her family, and the pain that is being felt by everyone as a result of an economy in ruins due to misguided and punishing policies.

Michelle told me the story of how her father and mother escaped Communist Cuba with the clothes they were wearing and a tube of toothpaste, which the Regime squeezed out the contents in search of hidden jewelry. It’s this experience that drives Michelle to defend our freedoms and liberties, support our law enforcement officials and first responders, and to protect local control of our education and zoning.

I strongly urge my friends and neighbors from the 24th Senate District of Ridgefield to support a woman who shares our values, will serve our Town with honesty, integrity, and humility. I ask that you vote for Michelle Coelho, our American dream, on November 8th.

Buena suerte y que Dios bendiga a Michelle Coelho!

Greg Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue