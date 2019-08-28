Library Lines: Read All About It!

The Ridgefield Library now provides online access to local, regional, and national news sources through two new subscription services.

America’s News by NewsBank includes current and archived articles from more than 3,000 news sources nationwide spanning more than three decades. These can be searched, browsed, printed, emailed and cited. Available both in the library and remotely with a Ridgefield Library card on an easy-to-use mobile responsive interface. Includes quick links on the sidebar for the Ridgefield Press and the Danbury News Times. There also is a separate link to the Ridgefield Press that will take the user directly to a search bar for our local newspaper on America’s News (2003-present).

The New York Times Digital Edition provides the same content and interface that you would receive as an individual subscriber to the digital edition of The New York Times; (it does not give access to the Crossword puzzles or NY Times cooking archives which require separate subscriptions). Available both in the Library and remotely.

Check ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information about these and the library’s many other digital resources.

Dorothy Pawlowski