Letter to the editor: Why I'm voting for Republican Bob Hebert in the 111th state House race

Contributed photo

To the editors:

I am voting for Bob Hebert and so should you. At every turn, Bob will represent the interests of Ridgefield, not the interests of the big cities. The big city Democrats want to change Ridgefield’s zoning laws to force high density housing on us. They already legalized dope. It is not cannabis; it is dope. Bob will fight further legalization at every turn. Our Board of Selectmen had to waste months of time debating a town ordinance to keep dope selling operations out of Ridgefield. Eventually, hundreds of town residents turned out for a town meeting, but not our current state representative, and overwhelmingly supported the ordinance which bans dope selling in our town. If Bob were our state representative, this would not have been necessary.